Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

BLATCH, Kerri Irene; WHITE, Kyle Anthony | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

APPLEBY; BELTRAME; BLACKBURN; BLESSINGTON; BOXALL; BROOKS; BURKE; CONFORTI; CRAWFORD; CREE; DAN; EVANS; FAULKNER; FOXALL; HOMBSCH; HOPKINS; JOHNSTON; JORDAN-MARSLAND; MASKEY; MCDOWALL; MCKINNON; MCPHERSON; MUNRO; PEET; RICE; ROOTS; SAWYER; SHAY; SINGH; SOUTHERN; STREPELIAS; THORNTON; WILLIS | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

FITZPATRICK; MEDINA; PETTERSSON; RILEY; ZANDERS | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BELL, Martin John | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WILSON, Glen John | Judge Reid | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DOBBIE, Luke William | Judge Reid | Court 30 Floor 8 | 2:00 PM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

O'REILLY, Nicholas James | Judge Reid | Court 30 Floor 8 | 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

BUCKINGHAM, Dylan Barry Phillip | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SULLIVAN, Scott Daniel | Judge Sheridan | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SIYAWEZE, Leonce | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

ABRAHAM, Whetu Marama | Judge Kent QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

WILLMOTT, Steven James Harold | Judge Muir | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

COUCHY, Jeffrey Troy Charles; ARMSTRONG, Rick James | Judge Muir | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WRIGHT, Cameron John; AREAITTI, Rayden; SYMONS, Chad Lee | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DERRICK, Patrick Allan | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

