Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
18th Mar 2021 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

BLATCH, Kerri Irene; VOIGT, Joshua Leigh; LE, Thanh Tin | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BURELL; D'ARCY; JEANTOU; PHILLIPS | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BELL, K; BELL, R; BROCK; BUCHAN; COWLE; DICKER; GRAY; HONEYBALL; LEITCH; MCDOUGALL; NYUNT; PEARSON; RITCHIE; ROBINSON; SMITH; TILLACK; TRETHEWEY; WALTERS; WRIGHT | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

FAUST, Edward Andrew | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

COX, Christopher Ryan; NGUYEN, Huy Quoc | Judge Everson | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BUCKINGHAM, Dylan Barry Phillip | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WARWICK MATTER | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:15 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

SIYAWEZE, Leonce | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MAMARA, Nick | Judge Jarro | Court 30 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DEMAINE, Jamie | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WILSON, Glen John; DZIDUCH, Jasper | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Michael Brad | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WESSLING, Brian John; EDWARDS, Tyrone James | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 18

More Stories

Show More
brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prominent business devastated by raging inferno

        Premium Content Prominent business devastated by raging inferno

        News UPDATED: Crews to continue into night at scene of shocking grain shed fire.

        Qld vaccine caution: Four bad reactions in 48 hours

        Qld vaccine caution: Four bad reactions in 48 hours

        Health Coronavirus Qld: Health Minister Yvette D’ath provides update

        Huge fire breaks out at Allora Grain and Milling

        Premium Content Huge fire breaks out at Allora Grain and Milling

        News Two large structures are burning while firefighters are working to prevent flames...

        ‘Boob grabbed’: Qld MPs reveal horror sex assaults

        Premium Content ‘Boob grabbed’: Qld MPs reveal horror sex assaults

        Politics Queensland MPs reveal shocking personal stories of sexual harassment