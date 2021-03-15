Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
15th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

BOOTH, Curtis Charles; MOLLES, Liam Alexander; BIBBY, Belinda Jane; IM-NGUYEN, Jordan Seong-Hyun Dat; SINGLETON, Craig Aaron | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AGOTH; BLAIR; CONFORTI; CYMER; DANIEL; DONNELLY; EDHOUSE; HAN; JACKSON; JOHNTSON; KARAMANIS; LAKE; LAVERIE; MACKAY; MALLETT; MANON; MAYOYA; MCGOVERN; POPE; POTORU; SINGH; SLADE; TUT; URUAMO; ZANZETTA; ZHANG | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CHIBI; SINGH; SULLINGS; WOODWARD; DE VRIES; HAYDEN | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Oliver James McDonald | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ABBOTT, Graham Edward; DODWELL, Andrew Joseph | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

THORNTON, Gordon James | Judge Everson | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BUCKINGHAM, Dylan Barry Phillip | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SIYAWEZE, Leonce; NISABWE, Emmanuel | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

WHITE, Luke Baines | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SAWYER, Mark Andrew | Judge Jarro | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

GEIGER, Wayne Vincent | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LEITCH, Melanie Kirsten | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SMITH, Michael Brad | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

PARRY, James Lindsay; GYEMORE-COBBO, Sharna Desima Blanch; SMUCK, Peter William | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

