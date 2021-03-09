Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 9
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
9th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

IM-NGUYEN, Jordan Seong-Hyun Dat; VISSER, Conan Martin; SWAIN, Jacob Tyson; SINGLETON, Craig Aaron | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DE MOUILPIED; ELFORD; GLANAGAN; MANNERS; RENELLA; STEPHENS-CUNNINGHAM; STONE; TIMU; TRAN; WHEELER | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BROM; BUI; CHRISTIANSEN; CLARKE; COCKS; DOODSON; FLANAGAN; FOX; GILL; JONES; LEIS; MCKEEN; O'BRYAN; POOLE; QUINLAN; REHMAN; RYKE; SMITH; THORNE; VANDERVLIS; WARE | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BOON, Andrew Paul | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BRETT, Jacob Luke | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WATSON, Shaynne Nathan | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

AH SAM, Ronald Frederick | Judge Everson | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

FIELDING, Joshua Ian | Judge McGinness | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

POTORU, Teremataora | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SAMARANAYAKE, Sampath Sandaranayake | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HOCKLEY, Mattew Paul | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

JENKIN, Andrew William | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

VISSER, Jason Reuben | Judge Coker | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SIYAWEZE, Leonce; NISABWE, Emmanuel | Judge Loury QC | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

ROOM, Hailey Veronica Shannon; HALCROW, Michael Shayne; MENZIES, Gavin Daniel | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SMITH, Michael Brad | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 9

