Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
21st Jan 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

IBRAHIM, Hamdi Nur | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MACFARLAN, Andrew Ronald; PHAM, Bao; ROMA, Emily | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GUMMER;KEIGHLEY;LE;MATHIESON;NICHOLLS;OBRIEN;PEMBROKE; BAIN; NGATUVAI; WILLIAMS | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

ANDERSON;CAMPBELL;CLOSE;CONLON;COX;CURRIE;DALEY;DUNCAN;FLIER;GRAHAM;HARVEY;HATTON;HEI HEI;MARR;MAYBIR;MURPHY;PLATTS;RAFTER;SHARPLIN;SINGH;STEVENS;TOETOE;TRETHEWEY | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

HUNTER, Terrence John | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

VORSTER, Heinrich; RANDELL, Christopher | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WILLIAMS, Thomas | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

RENWICK, Jason Scott | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DIXON, Zane Timothy James | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

MANN, Shane Anthony; MANLEY, Benjamin Patrick; NINYETTE, Robert Wayne; | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HAMILTON, Timothy Samuel | Judge Rosengren | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 21

More Stories

brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘You’re scaremongering’: Tensions fly over $4m arts revamp

        Premium Content ‘You’re scaremongering’: Tensions fly over $4m arts revamp

        News Councillor slams colleague as SDRC decides on plans to invest millions of dollars in the Stanthorpe gallery.

        FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court

        Citizen of the year’s heartbreak inspires own generosity

        Premium Content Citizen of the year’s heartbreak inspires own generosity

        News ‘This award is for their memory’: This Southern Downs hero was recognised after...

        APPROVED: Southern Downs hiking getaway greenlit

        Premium Content APPROVED: Southern Downs hiking getaway greenlit

        News 155 acres of a hidden bushwalking and mountain biking oasis will soon be available...