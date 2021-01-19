Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
19th Jan 2021 7:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

LYMAR, Steven Dean; HEALY, Jaimie Maree | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG; FORBES; DAVEY; GODDARD; JAGGARD; PIVAC; SMITH; TELFER; VANDERVLIS | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

FLANAGAN; MARR; PLATTS; REHMAN | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

MARKHAM, Dylan Peter | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HUNTER, Terence John; BOSE, Dipjit | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

RENWICK, Jason Scott | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TURNER, Kiara Lee | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BOYTON, David Robert | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BRIERLEY, Jordan Andrew | Judge Rosengren | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 19

More Stories

Show More
brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WEATHER WARNING: Severe thunderstorms to lash Warwick

        Premium Content WEATHER WARNING: Severe thunderstorms to lash Warwick

        News Southern Downs residents brace themselves for damaging winds and heavy rainfall expected over the next few hours.

        FULL STEAM AHEAD: All eyes on 2021 Stanthorpe Show

        Premium Content FULL STEAM AHEAD: All eyes on 2021 Stanthorpe Show

        News Show organisers are gearing up for a welcome return with more rides, new facilities...

        Best of Stanthorpe: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Best of Stanthorpe: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in Stanthorpe? Nominations are now open to...

        Qld on track for restrictions to ease

        Premium Content Qld on track for restrictions to ease

        News Latest case details a day after national hotspot status revoked