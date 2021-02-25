Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 25
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
25th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

PLATTS, Shaun Phillip; SYMONDS, Ethan James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CLOSE; COX; DOBSON; FINSELBACH; FLYNN; HATTON; LE; MCDOUGALL; MURPHY; NIVALA; OSBORNE, Joseph; OSBORNE, Joshua; OSBORNE, T; SHAPLAND; SIMPSON; SINGH; SMITH, J; SMITH, N; WILSON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CAMPBELL; KENNEDY; MANNING; ROBARDS; SANDERSON; DICKER | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

CAIRNS MATTER | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Application for Bail - Legal Representatives Required)

TURNER, Andrew Michael | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SINGH, Sikander | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

ASHURST, Aaron John | Judge Rinaudo | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ROMA, Emily | Judge Rinaudo | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CARTWRIGHT, Bianca Lea; ABDIMUNEM, Muna | Judge Sheridan | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HOCKLEY, Matthew Paul | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

VU, Thanh Trung | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BJORKELUND, Taylor James | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 25

