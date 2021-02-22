Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 22
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
22nd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

CRUISE, Justin Andrew | Chief Judge | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BELTRAME, John Joseph; UZOMA, Melvin Kelechi | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ABDIMUNEM, Muna; MOSS, Peter Andrew | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AGOTH; BAKER; BELL; BELTRAME; BOXALL; BROOKS; CELONA; CONFORTI; DI CARLO; GREGORY; HEWLETT; KEIGHLEY; LAVERIE; MACKAY; MANN; MCPHERSON; NADOVSKI; PEMBROKE; POPE; ROPER; SALTER; SATHIYAVAN; SHAY; STEVENS; STREPELIAS; TORPEY; TRANTER; TYSON; URUAMO; VANZETTTA | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BEESTON; BLACKBURN; CRAWFORD; DAN; FRY; HOMBSCH; YEONG; JOHNSTON; CREE; MAYOYA; REES; URUAMO; TUT | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

MARTIN, Richard Grant Vincent; NOVAK, Paul Mark Raymond | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TURNER, Andrew Michael | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

HICKEY, Simon John | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 1:30 PM | (Delivery of Judgment)

DOAN; NGUYEN | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

SINGH, Sikander | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

VAIDYA, Suyash; BARNES, Steven George; GODBOLD, Matthew James Whitby | Judge Rinaudo | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CHANDLER, Brian Charles | Judge Sheridan | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TURNER, Elizabeth Anne | Judge Sheridan | Court 34 Floor 9 | 4:30 PM | (Sentence)

HOCKLEY, Matthew Paul | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

VU, Thanh Trung | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

BJOKRELUND, Taylor James | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 22

