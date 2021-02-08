Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 8
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
8th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

JENSEN, Karl Peter | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MURJAN MATAN, Yusuf | Judge Richards | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CARR, Jay Aaron | Judge Rackemann | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

PETERSON, Joey Dwight | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

RYAN, Aidan | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ASHURST; BOON; CRAMB; FAUST; FORBES; GOULD; HAYES; HOBBS; JENKINS; LAFFEY; LAW-COBBO; OTTAVIANO; PARK; PATANE; PEARSON; PETERS; RAMSAY; ROWE; STEVENS; WILLMOT | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

AREAIITI; CARR, A; CARR, N; CLARKE; CRAMB; D'ANDILLY; DI CARLO; EVANS; HEALY; HOLLIS; HOPKINS; JOHNSON; LEIVA; LEONARD; MCLENNAN; MURCOTT; OTTAVIANO; PETERS; RYAN; SALTER; SHAW; SOUTHERN | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MANON; SAUNDERS; SMITH | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

LE, Jhaii Kiet Nhi; VIRK, Shamsher Singh | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BROWN, Sean Robert | Judge Rosengren | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

FRANCIS, Trent Robert | Judge Rosengren | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WILLS MORGAN, Arthur Joseph | Judge Loury QC | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DOBSON, Marhsall | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

O'CALLAGHAN, Peter Troy | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

