Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
4th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

VAN EPS | Chief Judge | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BLATCH, Kerri Irene; HINDOM, Emma-Elizabeth; Constance Anna; TUITUPOU, Tamataame | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

OSTERMAN, John Olf | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DUNNETT; HANNAN; FINSELBACH; MACDONALD; PISTANILA; WRIGHT | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BAKER; BEAVER;BOJAROWSKI;BUCHAN;CAMPBELL;COWLE;FLIER;GRADY;HEI HEI;HUBBER;JORDAN-MARSLAND;LEARY;MAGGIO;NOLAN;POWELL;REA;RILEY;SAUD;SHARKEY;SINGH;SYED;TRETHEWEY;VECCHIO;WITT | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ROSS, Natasha Jasmine | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DZIDUCH, Jasper | Judge McGinness | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

NASTASI, Joseph Robert | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TAVELLA, Kayla Maree | Judge Burnett | Court 22 Floor 7 | 2:00 PM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WHEELER, Darryl Royce | Judge Burnett | Court 22 Floor 7 | 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

VADAKKAN, Varghese Ouseph | Judge Sheridan | Court 3 Floor 3 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

KAVANA, Noomai; TRATT, Cheryke | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CHUA, Vincent Hong Ngiap | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

GUNTHORPE, Nicole Rani | Judge Rosengren | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ETEUATI, Uluiva Ropati | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SMITH, Matt | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 4

More Stories

Show More
brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Sickening’: Break-ins on rise across Southern Downs

        Premium Content ‘Sickening’: Break-ins on rise across Southern Downs

        News Dalveen resident shares a warning after thieves force their way into a property and ‘ransack’ it.

        ‘Sickening’: Break-ins on rise across Southern Downs

        Premium Content ‘Sickening’: Break-ins on rise across Southern Downs

        News Resident shares a warning after thieves force their way into a property and...

        'Mistreated' echidnas euthanised after Warwick bust

        Premium Content 'Mistreated' echidnas euthanised after Warwick bust

        News Authorities have slammed the resident they say was keeping three of the native...

        Men front court after hurling chair over balcony at cops

        Premium Content Men front court after hurling chair over balcony at cops

        News The Stanthorpe duo fled the scene as soon as they were spotted by police officers.