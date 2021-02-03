District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

ROCKE, Kieran David; TUITUPOU, Tamataame | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HEALY, David John; RYAN, Leigh Stewart | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ABRAMOWSKI; DONAGUHE; EDWARDS; KNIJFF; VERBOORT | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BOSSCHER; BRADSHAW; CLARKE; DELANEY; DOODSON; GENN; HARRISON; JONES; MATO; MCCURDY; MOY; SALTNER; STEFFENS; STROFIELD; TOMKINS; WELLER; WILLS MORGAN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

TOOWOOMBA CIRCUIT | Judge Richards | Court 22 Floor 7 | 2:00 PM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

CONNOR, Daniel Paul | Judge McGinness | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

NASTASI, Joseph Robert | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

GBORIE, Tamba | Judge Burnett | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

VADAKKAN, Varghese Ouseph | Judge Sheridan | Court 3 Floor 3 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CHUA, Vincent Hong Ngiap | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

RAU, Henry | Judge Rosengren | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TRUONG | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 11:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

JACOBSON, Shannon Michelle; DEAN, Edward James | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

ETEUATI, Uluiva Ropati | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

KENICHI, Malotau; HARTAS, Corey James | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

