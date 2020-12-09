Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
9th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

SINGH, Jaideep; BATTEN, Rhys Jacob; STUMP, Christopher Lee | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BROWN; EDSER; FAULKNER; NIXON; PULLEN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

COUCHY; CLARKE; DELANEY; DOBOLEWSKI; GANE; GRIFFITH; MATO; MOGA; NUR ABDI; SAUD; SYMONS; TOMKINS; WHEELER; WHITLEY | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

NITARSKI | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Application to Vary Bail)

MANEBONA, John Coleridge Patter; LUKE, Amber Breanna; SAKARIA, Misiona | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WILSON, Kahlam John | Judge Burnett | Court 12 Floor 5 | 9:15 AM | (Sentence)

ZHANG, Fangzheng | Judge Burnett | Court 12 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Micheal Brad | Judge Sheridan | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MOSIS, Hugo Christiaan | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 6 Floor 4 | 9:15 AM | (Sentence)

BELL, Martin John | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WIGHT-MADRID, Alex Baylie | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

HOLLIS, Samuel Luke | Judge Jarro | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TOWNSVILLE MATTER | Judge Loury QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

MILLAR, Andrew John | Judge Loury QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

EDGE, David James | Judge Loury QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 9

More Stories

brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WINNER REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best teacher crowned

        Premium Content WINNER REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best teacher crowned

        News The final votes are in, and now it’s time to find out who has taken out the title of your favourite.

        Public service cut by $352m, but millions more still to go

        Premium Content Public service cut by $352m, but millions more still to go

        Politics Queensland Government to cut another $398m from departments

        Qld road death toll rises to highest in years

        Premium Content Qld road death toll rises to highest in years

        News Parents plea as road toll mounts to highest in years

        Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Premium Content Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Education Qld state schools hand out over 370,000 suspensions over five years