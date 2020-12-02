Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 2
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 2
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
2nd Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

PRASAD, Jai Zamah | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

STUBBS, Colinda Leonora | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ALGIE; AMETE-AFAMASAGA; BABOS; BELL; BLAKE; COUCHY; ELAYOUBY; HAYWARD; HINDOM; HOLLIS; JONES; KENICHI; KUHN; LABROOY; LEIS; NUR ABDI; PONTING; SALTNER; SILVIA; SYMONS; THORNTON; VORSTER; WELLER | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BAIRD; BAKER; INGLIS; BARNES; CRAWFORD; DU; EVANS; SOUTHERN; GALLAGHER; STEVENS; TOMASELLO | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

HUNI, Semisi | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

DAVIES, Benjamin Leyland | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

FRANCIS, Trent Robert | Judge Rackemann | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

PORTER, Jeffrey James | Judge Rackemann | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

O'DEMPSEY; MCVEIGH | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ABBOTT, Michael | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BUNDABERG CIRCUIT | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 7 Floor 4 | 9:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

BOND, Djorna Karl Owen; CHAPMAN, Joseph Wayne; HORSBURGH; Mervyn Henry; ORD, Justin Clayton; ORD, Whitney Joyce | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CHALMERS, Alicia Joy Monique; CHALMERS, Mark Arthur | Judge Burnett | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CHARLEVILLE MATTER | Judge Muir | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:15 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CHARLEVILLE MATTER | Judge Muir | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:15 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SIRETT, Aidan James | Judge Muir | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BRYANT, Karl Alexander | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

COLLIER, John Wayne Nathan | Judge Jarro | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SINGH | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 16 Floor 6 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 2

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: First Warwick brewery teased

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: First Warwick brewery teased

        Food & Entertainment The brand-new brewery could be producing 1000 to 1500 litres per year.

        Domino’s staff ’terrorised’ with shocking violence

        Premium Content Domino’s staff ’terrorised’ with shocking violence

        News Stanthorpe riders report being pelted with glass and bottles and targeted through...

        Hefty tariffs dries up Granite Belt wine exports to China

        Premium Content Hefty tariffs dries up Granite Belt wine exports to China

        Politics Tensions have escalated in the trade war, with producers facing up to 200 per cent...

        MAP: Where to find sunflowers on the Southern Downs

        Premium Content MAP: Where to find sunflowers on the Southern Downs

        Family Fun Save the search with these top spots and hidden locations for Instagram perfection.