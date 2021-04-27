Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

GROTT, Tarquin Vincent; HILL, Douglas Jeffrey; SCHEFE, Nykisha Anne; DUCKER, Rhet; PICKTHORNE, Chennae Marie Ash-lei | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ADAM; ALLEYNE; BRENNAN; BROOKS; BROWN; CARUANA; CONG; COOK; DAHLSTROM; DU; EDSER; FOWKE; HALAUFIA; HARP; HAYWARD, J; HAYWARD, K; HOMES; KERR; LUDWIG; MAHONEY; MANNERS; MASON-WEBB; NETTER; O'CONNELL; OSBORNE; PETTITT; PLATTS; RICHARDS, J; RICHARDS, C; RIKI-WREN; STAMP; THOMPSON; TURNER, N; TURNER, A; TUT; TYSON; URUAMO; UZOMA; VU; WALTERS; WOOD; PERRY | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ALLEN; ADAMS; PARKER; AHMED; NGUYEN; DEVECCHI; ELERS; WALL | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

PARKER, Samantha Lea | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HOLLIS, Richard Henry | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 2:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DAVIDSON, Charles William | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

BOND; DUMBLE; SCHOFIELD; RATTAI | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

SEARL, James | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

LUAL, Emmanuel | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MURJAN MATAN, Yusuf | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SOUTHPORT MATTERS | Judge Kent QC | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

SOUTHPORT MATTERS | Judge Kent QC | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

STEEDMAN; ABRAHAM | Judge Kent QC | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

SMITH, Riley Daniel; ROBINSON, Stewart Bruce | Judge Kent QC | Court 6 Floor 4 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

SHERIDAN, Oisin Patrick | Judge Kefford | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MILLETT, Anthony Francis; MATO, Amber Martha | Judge Rosengren | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BOJAROWSKI, Shane Allan | Judge Loury QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

PONTING, Daniel | Judge Dann | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

NISSEN, Jarrod Anthony | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

