District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 21
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
21st Apr 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

DAVIDSON, Charles William | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HERROD, Jebson John Pidgeon | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 36 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

HEMMINGS, Anthony Keith Edward; MORENA, Anthony Brett | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BAXTER, James Lee | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

NGHATH; HEALTHHUB247 PTY LTD; CROUCHER; TREE; NISBET; HUNTER; GOOLD | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BEHRENDORFF; BROWNLEE; CAMPIONE; CREE; DONAGHUE; GEORGETOWN; GILL; JOHNSTON; KAHUROA; LUKE; MCGETTIGAN; NISBET; OLIVER; STEPHENS; STEVENS; TEAROA; WELLER; DE SALLE | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

GRAHAM, Peter | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DZIDUCH, Jasper | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Application for Bail - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

VAN DER MECHE, Anton George; HARRISON, Max William; FOX, Liam Kevin Daniel | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

SADLER, Luke Noel | Judge Rinaudo | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HAYWARD, Kirstin Vance | Judge Rinaudo | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DUNNETT, Terry John | Judge Rinaudo | Court 37 Floor 9 | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

EBRAHIMI, Ali; TAYLOR, Suellen Jan | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

EMERALD CIRCUIT | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:15 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

MURJAN MATAN, Yusuf | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SHEPHERD, Jarrod Wayne | Judge Kefford | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

ASHLIN, Damien William | Judge Rosengren | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:15 AM | (Sentence)

BREWER, Gregory William | Judge Rosengren | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:45 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HICKEY, Simon John | Judge Fantin | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

JACKSON-KNAGGS, Allister James | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 35 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

KERRIGAN, Shane Phillip | Judge Loury QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MT ISA MATTER | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 30 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

GUNN, John Robert | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TOMASELLO, Jesse | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 30 Floor 8 | 11:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 21

