Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

DAVIDSON, Charles William | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SINGH, Jaideep | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

PETTET, Stephen John; DEACON, Scott David Benjamin | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BELTRAME, John Joseph; MURPHY, John Edward | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BANKS; BEU; BLESSINGTON; BOSSCHER; BYRNE; FITZPATRICK; HILL; IGGLEDEN; JONES; MASKEY; MCALEVEY; MEDINA; NEILSON; PETTERSSON; POTORU; RENELLA; RICE; ROBINSON; SINGH; STROFIELD; TRINH; WARD; ZHANG; CLIMPSON; KINGSTON | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BICKLE; BRANDWOOD; CASELLA; JENNINGS; SPARKS-LARDNER; MURPHY; NAI; RITTER; MEDINA | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

CARLO, Aaron; SHIPP, Katrina; HAIR, Barry John Raymond | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MARYBOROUGH CIRCUIT | Judge Reid | Court 26 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

MINCZANOWSKI, Mark Paul | Judge Rinaudo | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

EBRAHIMI, Ali; TAYLOR, Suellen Jan | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

NISABWE, Emmanuel | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

PENAHERRERA SANCHEZ, Emilio Fernando | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MANWARRING | Judge Kefford | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

WILLIAMS, Jonathan | Judge Kefford | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

BREWER, Gregory William | Judge Rosengren | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

HICKEY, Simon John | Judge Fantin | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

JACKSON-KNAGGS, Allister James | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

TRANTER, Tamara May; KEIGHLEY, John Daniel | Judge Loury QC | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BLADE-HARKER, Jerome David | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 19