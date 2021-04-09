Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 9
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
9th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

BABOS; BOJAROWSKI; CAMPIONE; GOULD; HELLWIG; JAMES; JORDAN-MARSLAND; MCCURDY; PARKES; SMITH; SKELLY; CHARLTON; RAMONI; MATAHARI | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BEAN, Darren Lance; WALTERS, Dean Richards; WOOD, Ian; CHALMERS, Gordon | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TEREPO; TUISENGE; POSCHELK | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

WHALER, Damian Clifford | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

VECCHIO, Gerard Thomas | Judge McGinness | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

STEVENS, Kaiwaynne | Judge Reid | Court 37 Floor 9 | 3:00 PM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WERNERSON, Shane Paul | Judge Burnett | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MUNRO | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 8:45 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 9

court court list

