Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 7
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 7
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
7th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

BELL; BOON; COLLETTE; DU; EDWARDS; GRAY; HOMES; LIDSTONE; RICHARDS; STANIK; TAYLOR; MITCHELL | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BOJAROWSKI, Shane Allan; EBRAHIMI Ali; HANNON, Chloe Ann | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DUNCOMBE; MIDDLETON | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BROWN; MASON-WEBB; RIKI-WREN; STAMP; JORGENSEN; WILLIAMS; WONG | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

TIMU, Carlos Samuel | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 11:00 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BAKER, Teague Kent INGLIS, Michaela Susan | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

VADIVEL, Thavaseelan | Judge Reid | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Hearing)

NGUYEN | Judge Burnett | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BEST Steven; HALPIN Stephen | Judge Rosengren | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 7

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vaccine rollout grinds to a halt after 34 jabs in two days

        Premium Content Vaccine rollout grinds to a halt after 34 jabs in two days

        Health The State Government’s COVID vaccine rollout grinds to halt each weekend, with all clinics closing on Sundays and just one staying open on a Saturday.

        Plans kickstart on new riverside glamping experience

        Premium Content Plans kickstart on new riverside glamping experience

        News The approved Southern Downs tourist destination aims to offer a getaway unlike any...

        Police scale back search for missing hiker

        Premium Content Police scale back search for missing hiker

        News Resources being used to search a Southern Downs national park for a lost hiker have...

        Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Premium Content Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Travel Major travel deals reveal most popular destinations