Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 6
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 6
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
6th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

AMOS; CHIBI; CYMER; DAN; DEACON; HAN; HEWLETT; JORDAN-MARSLAND; MALLETT, H; MALLETT, R; MAMARA; MAOW; MARSHALL; MAYOYA; MCGOVERN; MCKEEN; MURCOTT; THORNTON | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ANDERSON; TANG; DAVIDSON; NSEGIYUMVA | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BREWER, Gregory William | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BROM, Andrew John | Judge Jones | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

GWILLIAMS, Andrew Mervyn | Judge Reid | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

AITKEN, Lance Ernest George | Judge Loury QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 6

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southern Downs tourism battered despite lockdown lift

        Premium Content Southern Downs tourism battered despite lockdown lift

        News ‘Good to go’ Easter decision comes too late for some tourism operators, but others more hopeful for booming trade.

        How to livestream 70 plus Australian hockey matches

        Premium Content How to livestream 70 plus Australian hockey matches

        Hockey How to livestream 70 plus Australian U15s and U18s hockey titles

        FULL LIST: Speed cameras revealed ahead of holidays

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Speed cameras revealed ahead of holidays

        News Here's where you will find Queensland's speed cameras