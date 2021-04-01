Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

JOHNSTON, Cindy Marianne Jean; WOOD, Ian Andrew | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BEST; BREWER; FUTCHER; HELMERS; KHALIF; LE; MANNING; MCNAMARA; MEAGHER; PARKES; PATON; RITCHIE; RUTTER; TOMASELLO; BEAN; VADIVEL | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CARPENTER; HARDACRE | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

ASHLIN; BELL; BULL; FRY; HICKEY; MATAHARI; MINCZANOWSKI; MITCHELL; NEWTON; PANAGARIS; RAMONI; SKELLY; EBRAHIMI; TAYLOR; WALTERS | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

NAVA, David James | Judge Dearden | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MT ISA CIRCUIT | Judge Dearden | Court 6 Floor 4 | 1:30 PM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

STUBBS, Colinda Leonora | Judge Rinaudo | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

GALVIN, Steven | Judge Morzone QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Probation Order - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BERRYMAN, Xaden | Judge Morzone QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SCANLAN, Gregory Michael | Judge Burnett | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BISENGETA IDI, Bonneur | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

BEGGS, Philip Andrew | Judge Jarro | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HOLLIS, Richard Henry | Judge Loury QC | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ISON, Paul Robert | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 1