A NSW Police officer is facing child sexual assault charges. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Crime

Case against cop accused of sex assault delayed

Aisling Brennan
11th Feb 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 12th Feb 2021 10:54 AM
The case against police officer who is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault of a teenager has been delayed after paperwork was filed late, a court has heard.

The police officer, a 29-year old senior constable, is facing multiple charges of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child between 14-16.

He was arrested in early December after the Professional Standards Command (PSC) investigators established Strike Force Yalu in September to investigate alleged reports of misconduct by the policeman, attached to the Northern Region.

The officer, who remains suspended without pay, was granted bail in December after his legal team had successfully argued their client was receiving "threats" against him while in custody.

When his matter was briefly mentioned in the Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, the defence's brief of evidence had not been checked for compliance because it had been filed late on Tuesday afternoon by the man's legal team.

Magistrate Michael Dakin said the lateness of the filing was "disrespectful" to the court considering it further delayed proceedings.

The matter was adjourned to March 10 for further mention.

Lismore Northern Star

