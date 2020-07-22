‘Disillusionment’ with free-range launches new business

MORE THAN FREE RANGE: Jo Hollingsworth's chicken farm in Sugarloaf prides itself on fresh pastured free range eggs.

MORE THAN FREE RANGE: Jo Hollingsworth's chicken farm in Sugarloaf prides itself on fresh pastured free range eggs.

VOWING to put the ‘free’ back in free-range, one Stanthorpe woman is on a mission to bridge the gap between paddock and plate with a new egg-cellent venture.

As the granddaughter of a racehorse trainer and daughter of a retired vet, Jo Hollingsworth barely remembers a time when she wasn’t awake before 4am looking after animals, but she knows her upbringing is far from a typical childhood.

But a desire to get people engaged with the land was part of reason she launched her new chicken farm, Lode Creek Farm.

“People are so disconnected from where food comes from these days,” she said.

“I wanted to get them connect to food again, show them how the chickens are doing and let people get to know the farmer as well.”

The farm will branch off from her father’s existing Angus stud operation, Lode Creek Angus.

While taking things slow as part of a five-year plan, since launching her Facebook page this week, Miss Hollingsworth has already been met by a “bananas” demand for her fresh pastured free range eggs — something she attributes to a growing disillusionment with store-bought “free-range”.

“Free-range has lost its value with the 10,000 hens per hectare ruling,” she said.

“A lot of people don’t consider free range to be chickens stationed in one spot and densely packed. They’re starting to lose confidence in the term.

“At the moment, we have 50 hens on about 800 acres who want for nothing really.”

The chickens also rotate with existing cattle, ensuring they can work in harmony to keep the land regenerated.

“I think people want eggs from happy chickens … and with the recent salmonella cases in high density establishments, they’re starting to understand the value of chickens in sunshine and how balanced an ecosystem can be if we let it,” she said.

To contact Miss Hollingsworth for eggs, with free delivery to Stanthorpe, head to her Facebook page.

MORE STORIES:

Be prepared: Fireys say no time to be complacent

Teen’s green thumb blooms into business

Cheap degrees attract ‘cream of the crop’ to Warwick farming