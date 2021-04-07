‘Disgusting’ rapist took 13-year-old girl’s virginity

A Southern Downs man has been jailed for raping a teenage girl three times as well as kissing her and making her watch him masturbate, despite her protests and without using protection.

Warwick man Lance Ernest George Aitken, 30, was found guilty of three counts of rape and two counts of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 16 by a jury 11 days ago and sentenced in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday.

The court heard the five offences occurred over three separate incidents between September 1 - December 31, 2015, when Aitken was aged 24.

The three rapes and the instance of Aitken forcing the girl to watch him masturbate occurred at a caravan and shed on Aitken's property, while the kiss occurred at Paradise Dam in the North Burnett.

Warwick man Lance Ernest George Aitken, 30. Picture: Facebook

The first set of offending occurred at Aitken's residence over about a 10-minute period while his then-partner had gone to the shops.

Aitken digitally raped the girl, forced her to watch him masturbate, then raped her with his penis, taking her virginity.

The second involved Aitken kissing the girl at Paradise Dam in the North Burnett, while the third involved a second penile rape at Aitken's residence.

The court heard that during this occasion, the girl told Aitken to stop repeatedly, screamed, and said what he was doing was "disgusting".

No condoms were used for either penile rape.

While it was accepted Aitken did not use "gratuitous" violence during his offending, there was an element of force involving pushing and covering the mouth and neck of the victim.

The offending came to light when Aitken's victim told her mother she was no longer a virgin and confessed she'd been raped.

The court heard the victim had since had "sleepless nights, nightmares, and didn't think she'd ever be the same" following Aitken's offending.

The court was told Aitken was a forklift driver at a fruit juice processing factory and former abattoir worker, farmhand and bricklayer's labourer, all in the Warwick area.

He grew up at Gloucester, in New South Wales' Waratah region.

Aitken has five children, three of which are with his current partner, who supported him in court.

He was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment, with parole eligibility after serving three-and-a-half years.

Aitken had already spent 11 days in pre-sentence custody.

Originally published as 'Disgusting' rapist took 13-year-old girl's virginity