Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services were called to the Lifestyle Supports property at Diddillibah on Sunday after a 29-year-old man was seriously injured when a ute became submerged in water. Picture: Nine News.
Emergency services were called to the Lifestyle Supports property at Diddillibah on Sunday after a 29-year-old man was seriously injured when a ute became submerged in water. Picture: Nine News.
Breaking

Disability service client dies after deep water crash

Laura Pettigrew
18th Dec 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 30-year-old man has died after a ute he was a passenger in crashed into deep water on a Diddillibah property earlier this week.

Police have confirmed the man was on life support at Sunshine Coast Hospital.

Sadly, the machines were turned off and he died on Friday morning.

The crash happened at the Lifestyle Supports' Diddillibah property at 2pm on December 14.

'Tragic accident': Care boss responds to deep water crash

Care client crash victim remains 'critical' in hospital

A 21-year-old man was allegedly behind the wheel when the ute crashed and submerged into a deep body of water on the private property.

The driver and a 19-year-old front seat passenger managed to escape.

The male rear passenger, who was 29-years-old at the time, was trapped for a short time before being removed via the rear window.

 

Emergency services were called to the Lifestyle Supports property at Diddillibah on Sunday after a 29-year-old man was seriously injured when a ute became submerged in water.
Emergency services were called to the Lifestyle Supports property at Diddillibah on Sunday after a 29-year-old man was seriously injured when a ute became submerged in water.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer Craig Mansfield confirmed on Tuesday the injured 29-year-old man was a client at Lifestyle Supports' Diddillibah property.

Investigations are ongoing.

diddillibah lifestyle supports' sunshine coast crashes
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘WE LOST OUR HEART’: Devastated family honours flood victim

        Premium Content ‘WE LOST OUR HEART’: Devastated family honours flood victim

        News The ‘magnetic character’ was helping move cattle when he was tragically caught in raging waters near Killarney.

        ‘Hear water everywhere’: Residents predict more flooding

        Premium Content ‘Hear water everywhere’: Residents predict more flooding

        News The flash flooding has forced businesses near Killarney to consider closing as they...

        Farmer dies after being swept away by wall of water

        Premium Content Farmer dies after being swept away by wall of water

        Weather Killarney farmer, 69, dies in flash flood as river breaks in Southern Downs

        CONVICTED: Stanthorpe drug dealers, thieves, and more

        Premium Content CONVICTED: Stanthorpe drug dealers, thieves, and more

        News From boozed-up altercations to busted break-ins, these are the Stanthorpe residents...