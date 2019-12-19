Menu
More record-breaking temperatures are being forecast as the period of “unprecedented” hot weather continues across Queensland.
Dire warning as ‘unprecedented’ heatwave set to hit

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis,
19th Dec 2019 7:00 PM
MORE record-breaking temperatures are being forecast for the state, with the Bureau of Meteorology saying heatwave will build into the weekend turning the state into an "oven".

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said heat would be "coming from all angles across the continent" as the period of "unprecedented" hot weather continues.

"We're in the middle of a severe heatwave in western Queensland, and we're expecting that heat to start moving further towards the east into the weekend," Mrs Wong said.

 

 

The Bureau will be issuing severe fire danger warnings on Friday for the Darling Downs, the Granite Belt and the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

Seventy-two fires are currently burning across the state.

 

 

"What's driving those fire dangers is the really warm temperatures and dry conditions persisting," Mrs Wong said.

On Tuesday Australia reached its hottest average maximum temperature of 40.9C, breaking the previous record of 40.3C in 2013.

 

 

"It is possible that record was broken yesterday and may continue to be broken for the next couple of days," Mrs Wong said.

The Bureau says the heatwave will peak over the southeast on Sunday, with temperatures reaching about 10 to 12 degrees above average.

