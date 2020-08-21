Dingo still under close watch after tracking collar removed

AFTER wearing a controversial tracking collar for more than a year, a dingo on Fraser Island has now had the device remotely released.

However, Yellow Tag's future remains uncertain.

The animal was wearing the device because of its involvement in high risk or threatening incidents involving people on the island.

She had been wearing the collar for more than a year and is now believed to be pregnant.

Another female dingo is also wearing a collar and recently gave birth to pups while wearing it.

It is understood the other female dingo is now caring for her pups near Eli Creek.

According to the Department of Environment and Science, the tracking device provided invaluable data while the island was closed during the coronavirus lockdown.

"This dingo (wongari) has previously been involved in a number of high-risk incidents, and is being monitored by experienced Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers in accordance with the Fraser Island Dingo Conservation and Risk Management Strategy," a spokesman from the department said.

"Before the COVID-19 closure of K'gari, the collared dingo was regularly seen around campgrounds, permanent residences and popular beaches.

"Following the island's closure, her behaviour was typical dingo behaviour. She interacted with other dingoes, visited inland areas and hunted for her own food.

"Her natural behaviour during the closure is proof that dingoes do not need to be fed by humans.

"Since K'gari reopened, the wongari is behaving like she did prior to the closure, with tracking indicating she is frequenting areas where she may be deliberately or inadvertently fed by visitors.

"People are reminded never to feed or interact with dingoes."