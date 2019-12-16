Ballandean vineyard couple reinvent as weather change grips

Stacey and Brad Allan at their vineyard, Sancerre Estate, in Ballandean.

THE distinctly different variety Brad and Stacey Allan planted when they purchased their Granite Belt vineyard in 2013 has proven to work in their favour.

When they made the move from Gladstone in Central Queensland to where they now call home in Ballandean six years ago, the couple were looking for a "change in tree" according to Mrs Allan.

"We wanted to work for ourselves and live somewhere beautiful with four seasons of weather," she said.

"We totally love it. We hope we get to stay forever.

They taste-tested a range of alternative varieties, many from both Spain and Portugal, with a little bit of help from wine maestro Mike Hayes to point them in the right direction.

"We were ready to put some new varieties in," Mrs Allan said.

"He guided us on varieties that would cope well with the changing weather patterns that we are seeing across Australia."

Sancerre Estate in Ballandean.

As well as helping to choose the right variety, Hayes also recommended a hybrid rootstock known as Richter 110 because of its drought tolerance.

"We are certainly new to grape growing - we only moved here six years ago, and it is not something we have ever done before, so we followed his advice," she said.

In 2015 the couple planted 850 alvarinho vines, which led to a sellout within six months of the first bottling.

"We love it - we are so excited about it," Mrs Allan said.

"We are actually doing a trip over to Spain and Portugal in May next year and we hope to learn more about the style and variety."

Marketed as View Alvarinho, the wine is certainly different, and that is what the Allans like about it.

"The younger generation want something different," Mrs Allan said.

"They are more open-minded and adventurous. They no longer want to drink what mum and dad drink.

"We've only been making wine for four years, so we are still learning what sells, what people enjoy and what they are interested in."

The Granite Belt has a reputation for producing outstanding alternative varieties that have collected gold medals at national wine shows.

"That's where this whole Granite Belt region has the advantage over the other wine regions in Australia, because we have already got alternative varieties planted," Mrs Allan said.

"We are constantly learning and working out what works best for us and for the customers who buy our wine."

The pair are currently focusing on getting through this season and will see what 2020 has in store for them.

You can purchase View Alvarinho from the Allans' vineyard, Sancerre Estate, in Ballandean or online at viewwine.online.