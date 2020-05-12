Dietitian shares tips for keeping healthy in isolation

A STANTHORPE dietitian and personal trainer has advised people not to put pressure on themselves to achieve “massive goals” during isolation.

Total Balance Health and Fitness director Charlotte Battle said with the way the world was at the moment, just getting though this time was its own achievement.

“The biggest thing that I am noticing is people are putting so much pressure on themselves to achieve these crazy unrealistic goals,” Ms Battle said.

“It is just about getting through this time and not having that added pressure of achieving those massive goals.”

She said one of the most important things anyone could be doing to stay healthy was to stick to a consistent and maintainable diet.

“Keeping a routine with your diet would be really helpful,” she said.

“One of the best things you can do is increase your fruit and vegetable intake, and buying that produce locally.”

While the majority of people continue to work from home, she said unnecessary trips to the pantry were likely to become a little more frequent throughout the day.

“Be aware of your eating habits when you are working from home,” she said.

“Having a lunch break that is away from your desk and getting outside and getting some fresh air.

“Vitamin D has been linked with some benefits in immune health so that is really important.”

While Ms Battle’s personal training and dietetics studio in Stanthorpe remains closed, she said both would continue to operate online.

“We haven’t seen as many changes as we were expecting,” she said.

“I’ve been working from home since the gyms first closed and doing online dietetics sessions and training sessions too.

“It has been good to be able to give people a different option.”

Battle said she would be working towards gradually returning the business to normal, once allowed to do so.

“Group classes will stay online but as soon as restrictions are lifted we will be going back to normal,” she said.