‘Devil worshipping bastard’: Father abuses church service

A Mackay father must undergo counselling after he drunkenly phoned Churches of Christ Care to leave abusive messages and threaten to blow up the building.

The offensive messages included "you're all sl*ts", "you're the f***ing devil c*nt" and threatened to blow up the building.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard Darren John Grover had slipped into alcohol abuse to self medicate his anger and depression.

Between January 24 and February 5 this year he made four phone calls to the Mackay church service and left a number of abusive and threatening messages.

"You're all sl*ts, f***ing sl*ts, sl*ts, sl*ts," the first message said.

It was followed by "You church christ c*nts, you're the f***ing devil c*nt, f***ing call me back c*nt, f***ing devil worshipping bastard, f***ing mother f***ing sl*ts, f**k you" on February 4.

Prosecutor Harry Coburn said Grover phoned the next day and left the message: "I'm going to f***ing blow your building up c*nts".

Staff answered when the father of three phoned back hours later and he ranted "the same abuse for about a minute before hanging up".

When police spoke to him, he admitted the phone number was his, but said he had been drinking a lot more in the past two weeks "and getting drunk for entire days".

"He's been unable to recall many events during that period," Mr Coburn said.

Legal Aid Queensland defence solicitor Danny Yarrow said his 49 year old client moved to Mackay with his kids when he was 38 following a relationship breakdown.

Mr Yarrow said he had no support and no family and over the past few years had "fallen into depression".

Magistrate Damien Dwyer questioned Grover, who appeared via videolink from a room in the Mackay watch-house, over his conduct now he was sober.

"I was disgusted in what I said," Grover replied.

The court heard he was working.

Grover pleaded guilty to four counts of using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence. He was released on a $1000 18-month good behaviour bond a condition of which is 12 months probation including counselling as needed.

Convictions were not recorded.