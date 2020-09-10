Developer says there’s ‘enough units’ in beachside town

Karam Boutqiue Residential director Neade Karam has changed the design of a development at Kings Beach, saying “there’s enough units at Kings Beach”. Picture: Supplied

A developer who spent much of his childhood at Kings Beach says other developers ought to "think outside the box" to ensure the relaxed seaside vibe is retained during town growth.

Neade Karam, who directs Brisbane-based Karam Boutique Residential, recently proposed to develop four, three-storey apartments in place of a previous approval for an 11 unit high-rise.

The change in design comes as Mr Karam believes "there's enough units at Kings Beach".

Picture 1: Previous 11 unit design. Picture 2: The new three-storey apartment design. Pictures: Supplied

A Real Estate Institute of Queensland spokesman said there may be a number of reasons developers believed a type of dwelling may be in excess including supply outweighing demand.

Mr Karam said his view came from an appearance and atmosphere perspective.

He said moderate and well-planned developments must be paramount in relaxed, seaside towns like Kings Beach.

"When you look at other cities, especially Sydney, these types of areas and positions are very sought after," Mr Karam said.

"We've made this change to do something extremely unique and lower the population density in the area."

An RP Data search revealed there were about 2659 units in Kings Beach.

Since early June this year, 84 of those had been listed on the market and since March 11, 45 were sold.

Rentals registered through real estate agencies account for 124 units.

REIQ statistics showed only 0.7 per cent of units and houses in Kings Beach and nearby Caloundra were vacant.

Mr Karam said he had "fond childhood memories" at Kings Beach when there was "a lot less development".

The site of Karam Boutique Residential apartment development at 43 Verney Street, Kings Beach. Picture: Supplied

He added he hoped his change of pace would get other developers thinking "outside the box".

"I believe it has changed for the better, allowing more people to enjoy the true beauty Kings Beach has to offer," he said.

"I think the developers in the area are going a great job - the apartment quality has certainly increased.

"But if I had to make comment it would be that areas of this nature really need an aesthetically pleasing approach mixed with a certain amount of sustainability."

Master Builders Queensland deputy chief executive Paul Bidwell recently told the Courier-Mail approvals for unit developments had dropped 18 per cent across the state over the past year.

This comes as major unit developer, Urban Construct Qld, which at its peak had projects worth $3.5 billion in the pipeline across southeast Queensland, has moved to wind up the company after a decade in the industry here.