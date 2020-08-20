Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A detainee at the hotel that has seen pro-refugee protests in recent weeks has been charged with possessing child exploitation material.
A detainee at the hotel that has seen pro-refugee protests in recent weeks has been charged with possessing child exploitation material.
Crime

Detainee caught with child exploitation material: Police

by Shiloh Payne
20th Aug 2020 8:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A refugee living at the Kangaroo Point hotel where protesters have been demonstrating for their freedoms, has been charged with possessing child exploitation material.

Police searched the Kangaroo Point Central Hotel and Apartments, which is used as an Australian Border Force "alternate place of detention", on Thursday.

They seized a man's electronic devices and charged him with possessing and distributing child exploitation material.

He is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 18.

The investigation is ongoing.

The hotel has been at the centre of several controversial protests in recent months, with the

State Government successfully attaining a Supreme Court injunction to prevent a planned march on the Story Bridge.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.
 

Originally published as Detainee caught with child exploitation material: police

child exploitation material crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum imprisoned in squalor lashes out after losing children

        Premium Content Mum imprisoned in squalor lashes out after losing children

        News The court heard the Stanthorpe woman and her children had been locked up in ‘pigsty conditions’.

        ROADWORKS: Traffic disruptions for Stanthorpe motorists

        Premium Content ROADWORKS: Traffic disruptions for Stanthorpe motorists

        Information Closures, delays and hazards. Here is your full list of traffic conditions around...

        DIVING IN: Swimming Club sets first meet for 2020

        Premium Content DIVING IN: Swimming Club sets first meet for 2020

        Sport The pool deck will be bustling with action as Stanthorpe swimmers vie for all...

        What Queenslanders are buying during COVID crisis

        Premium Content What Queenslanders are buying during COVID crisis

        Smarter Shopping Queensland consumers ‘shopping with purpose'