Police have released details of a truck roll over in Mt Perry. Photo/File
News

Details emerge on crash that killed Bundaberg region man, 24

Tristan Evert
15th Feb 2021 4:00 PM | Updated: 16th Feb 2021 4:06 AM
A young man has died following a truck crash in Mount Perry on Monday morning.

Just before 9am, a truck travelling along Swindon Road left the roadway and rolled into a ditch.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck, a 24-year-old Apple Tree Creek man, died at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing into the circumstances of the crash.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2100302032 within the online suspicious activity form.

