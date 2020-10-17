Detail that made Aussie tax return go viral

Getting a tax return each year is something many Australians look forward to.

But in our eagerness to find out how much money we have hopefully received from the tax office it's easy to overlook all the other information included in the Australian tax Office's annual letter to tax payers.

On eagle-eyed tax payer who did take the time to read closely was so impressed by the chart the ATO includes each year on where your taxes get spent they shared it on Reddit, where users are loving it.

Posting the tax return to social media site, the Aussie drew attention to the section that details the government's expenditure.

The caption simply read: "Tax Return in Australia gives you a breakdown of where your money went" and it has now attracted more than 4700 comments and about 80,000 "upvotes".

An Australian person's tax return has gone viral on Reddit due to the breakdown of government expenditure. Picture: Reddit

It seems Australians felt good knowing that such a huge portion of this person's tax return went to health and welfare.

"Feeling a bit of a patriotic glow about the ATO. It's a strange feeling," one comment said.

Another user said: "I've always taken this for granted. Despite the reason for this being introduced, I'm glad the tax we pay in Australia is very transparent and usually quite easy to see where things are spent."

Another comment read: "Very happy to pay taxes, would be happy to pay more. And really love the breakdown on my annual return."

Some users purporting to be from the US were quick to demand the same from their own government.

"This kind of 'can't miss it, sent to your door' transparency is badly needed," commented one.

The Australian Government Taxation Office, Sydney. Picture: AAP/April Fonti.

On each tax return, the ATO categorises how much of the taxpayer's money goes towards sectors such as welfare, health, education and defence.

This Reddit user, for example, paid $2190 in tax, with $846 going to welfare and $420 to health.

Even an ATO employee weighed in on the post, reminding people not to hate the ATO.

"As an ATO employee, it's really great to hear the positive feedback. A lot of the time people think we're the ones charging people tax and hate us accordingly. Our current commish has done some great work focusing on speed and ease of service and its really starting to show. Being able to get your refund within 7 days of lodgement is a great effort."

Originally published as Detail that made Aussie tax return go viral