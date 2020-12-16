‘DESPICABLE’: Stanthorpe teen punches cop in face

IN COURT: Shakira Lee Kelly was convicted of seriously assaulting a police officer occasioning bodily harm.

IN COURT: Shakira Lee Kelly was convicted of seriously assaulting a police officer occasioning bodily harm.

A STANTHORPE teen who viciously assaulted a police officer and urinated in a watch house cell has fronted court for her “despicable, vulgar” outbursts.

Stanthorpe police were called to Shakira Lee Kelly’s home on August 25 when she and her ex-boyfriend got into a heated argument outside, during which Kelly punched a brick wall and cut her hand.

The Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard 18-year-old Kelly was still agitated by the time police arrived, and repeatedly grabbed the back of one officer’s jacket in an attempt to stop him going inside.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said Kelly then punched the policeman in the face with her bloodied fist.

Sgt Wiggan said the “belligerent” 18-year-old was arrested and put in a cell in the watch-house, where she decided to urinate on the floor while “flipping the bird” at the overhead security camera and calling police officers “c---s”.

Kelly’s victim was left with severe facial bruising and underwent infection testing after the 18-year-old’s blood got in his eye, for which Sgt Wiggan requested financial compensation.

Defence lawyer Peter Sloane said his client’s argument with her ex-boyfriend was the catalyst of the violence.

Mr Sloane contended the 18-year-old’s youth, mental health concerns, letter of apology to her victim and willingness to pay compensation for his injuries indicated the violent conduct was an anomaly.

The teen’s actions were condemned by Magistrate Julian Noud as a “despicable, vulgar affront to community values”.

Kelly pleaded guilty to one count each of seriously assaulting of a police officer occasioning bodily harm, obstructing a police officer, and wilfully damaging police property.

She was placed on three years’ probation and ordered to pay $450 in compensation to the police officer within the next six months.

No conviction was recorded.

MORE STANTHORPE NEWS:

Tensions run high as SDRC buys into Emu Swamp Dam

Tributes flow for beloved Stanthorpe school legend

Man threatens to ‘slit woman’s throat’ when car breaks down