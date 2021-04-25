Menu
A man has been taken to hospital after being caught in a rip at Buddina. Picture: File
Desperate efforts to save man after group rescued from rip

Stuart Cumming
25th Apr 2021 4:55 PM | Updated: 6:31 PM
Efforts to revive a man were ongoing as paramedics rushed him to hospital from the scene of an ocean rescue at an unpatrolled Sunshine Coast beach.

Emergency services were called to Pacific Boulevard at Buddina at 3.18pm on Sunday after receiving reports of a group of up to five people had been caught in a rip.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they had received reports several people were drifting from beach access 200 towards beach access 201.

"They were about 50m offshore," the spokesman said.

He said the group were all adults in their 20s.

He said surfers and bodyboarders had helped to bring them to shore where CPR was performed on a 28-year-old man.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokeswoman said lifeguards from Mooloolaba had performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

She said lifesavers from Kawana had helped with the rescue after the alarm was raised.

The ambulance service spokesman said CPR was continued as paramedics rushed the man to Sunshine Coast University Hospital about 4.20pm.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

