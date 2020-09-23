Deputy Premier confirms no new cases for Qld

Deputy Premier Steven Miles has confirmed Queensland has no new COVID-19 cases overnight, following the announcement the state would open its border to 152,000 people in five NSW shires.

The Premier on Wednesday announced Queensland would throw open its borders to five New South Wales Shires from next week.

She said the shires of Byron, Ballina, the City of Lismore, Richmond Valley, which includes Casino and Evans Head, and Glen Innes would be added to the border zone from 1am on October 1.

