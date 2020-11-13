‘DEPLORABLE’: Shocking DV cases to front our court this year

HARSH REALITY: These shocking domestic violence stories are only from 2020 alone.

IN THE lead up to White Ribbon Day this year, the message is simple: domestic violence can happen anywhere.

Even tight-knit communities like Warwick have their own plethora of appalling abuse cases.

And for every story heard before a court, there are many more hidden behind closed doors.

Here are just some of the more shocking domestic violence and abuses cases to come to light before Warwick courts this year alone:

MAN JAILED FOR ‘CRUEL, BRUTAL’ ATTACK ON DISABLED PARTNER

One Warwick man will spend the rest of 2020 behind bars after he subjecting his disabled partner to a terrifying attack in which she was forced to lock herself in her room in a failed attempted to escape his violence.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa told the court in July the man dragged the woman, who has an acquired brain injury, around the floor by her hair and pushed his fingers into her face and eyes.

He also said it was not the first time she had endured such an attack.

The man pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order and was sentenced to 18 months’ jail, with a parole release date set for January 17, 2021.

WARWICK DAD’S VIOLENT RAMPAGE RACKS UP $900+ IN DAMAGES

A WARWICK man caused nearly $1,000 in damages during repeated violent outbursts against the mother of his child.

The 21-year-old breached police protection and domestic violence orders against his then ex-partner on three separate occasions from November last year to April.

He pleaded guilty in September to three counts of contravening a domestic violence order and one count each of wilful damage, contravening a police protection order, unlicensed driving, and failing to appear in court.

He was placed on 12 months’ probation and disqualified from driving for six months and was made to complete a domestic violence rehabilitation program and attend psychiatric appointments as a requirement of the probation order.

No conviction was recorded.

MAN JAILED OVER DECADE OF SEXUAL ABUSE OF NIECE, 3

A 28-year-old man who sexually assaulted his stepsister’s young daughter was jailed for almost a decade in July.

The court heard the man sexually assaulted the girl an unknown number of times between 2006 and 2008.

She was just three when the abuse began.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of the indecent treatment of a child under 12 and one count of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child, and was sentenced to five years’ jail.

He will be eligible for parole after serving 18 months.

‘SHAMEFUL’: MAN ASSAULTS 72YO IN VOLATILE FAMILY DISPUTE

This month a 44-year-old man narrowly avoided jail after threatening to burn his mother’s home to the ground and assaulting his elderly uncle.

The man breached a domestic violence order to visit his Goondiwindi mother and accuse her of stealing money.

Sgt Wiggan added the man found himself in another volatile family fight weeks later when an afternoon of drinking with his 72-year-old uncle turned into a physical altercation.

The man pleaded guilty to one count each of common assault, trespassing, and contravening a domestic violence order.

He was sentenced to three months’ jail, wholly suspended for six months.

‘COWARDLY’ FATHER PUNCHES PARTNER UNTIL SHE FALLS INTO A FIT

A Stanthorpe man who hit his partner until she fell onto the floor in a fit was labelled “violent and cowardly” by a Warwick magistrate in August.

After a fight broke out between the couple, the 43-year-old grabbed the woman and forced her head into the covers of their bed until she had difficulty breathing, according to Magistrate Julian Noud.

“You said to her that if she didn’t shut up, you would kill her,” he said.

The man pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order and was sentenced to two years and six months’ jail time.

Taking into account the 271 days he had already spent in pre-sentence custody, he was eligible for parole on October 2.

WARWICK MAN EXCUSES ABUSE AS ‘JUST THE WAY SOME MEN SPEAK’

In January, a Warwick father said that’s “just way some men speak” in defence of his drunken tirade on his partner.

The 40-year-old man faced Warwick Magistrates Court for contravening a domestic violence order and taking his partner’s keys when she tried to escape his verbal abuse.

The man pleaded guilty and was charged the man with a $400 fine.

No conviction was recorded.

FATHER SMASHES FURNITURE DURING VIOLENT FIGHT WITH EX

A 45-year-old man who breached his domestic protection order admitted to smashing furniture over his ex’s “useless” housekeeping efforts on in August.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said the conflict escalated rapidly with the 45-year-old repeatedly punching a nearby pedestal fan and screaming obscenities at the woman.

The man pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order and was fined $900.

MAN JAILED FOR SEXUAL ABUSE OF SIX-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER

In June, a 41-year-old dad was sentenced to almost three years in jail for sexually abusing his six-year-old daughter in their home.

The court heard on an unknown date in 2013 or 2014, the man locked himself in a room with his daughter and performed a sex act over her.

The man was convicted of one count of the indecent treatment of a child under 12 of lineal descent.

He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years’ jail, eligible for release halfway through and will go on to serve a four-year suspended sentence.

The 41-year-old will also be registered as a reportable child sex offender.

CONVICTED REPEAT DV OFFENDER AVOIDS EXTENDED JAIL TIME

A Warwick serial domestic violence offender also avoided a jail stint after pleading guilty to verbal and physical assault in June.

According to police prosecutor Sergeant Ken Wiggan, the 38-year-old man left threatening voice and text messages on his ex-girlfriend’s phone.

He also stood over another girlfriend “screaming” and threatening to punch her.

The man was sentenced to nine months’ jail for four offences, including the two DVO offences and one count of assault ocassioning bodily harm.

Having already served three months in custody since his arrest, he was released immediately and placed on probation for 18 months.

WARWICK MAN AVOIDS JAIL AFTER PULLING KNIFE IN DV BREACH

A WARWICK man who pulled a knife on his victim avoided serving time in jail in March.

The court heard the 23-year-old, surrounded by witnesses, produced a knife after a domestic violence breach in November last year, but did not pursue the threat.

The man was sentenced to two months’ jail, which was suspended immediately for 12 months.

– If you want to help spread awareness of domestic violence prevention, head to https://www.whiteribbon.org.au.

White Ribbon Day is held on November 20.

Lifeline has a 24/7 crisis support line on 13 11 14.

If you need help, phone Policelink on 13 14 44 or 000 in an emergency.