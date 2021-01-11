Denyer’s savage dig at I’m A Celeb cast

Grant Denyer has issued a stunning dig at his I'm A Celeb campmates, admitting he wished he'd turned down the offer to appear on the show when he first laid eyes on the cast.

Speaking to TV Week, the Gold Logie winner explained that he's "not really into" reality stars, of which in this year's cast includes Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield, The Voice singer Jack Vidgen and former The Block winner Jess Eva. Paulini Curuenavuli also rose to fame on Australian Idol.

RELATED: Denyer breaks down on I'm A Celeb

Ouch. Picture: Channel 10



But, while he said he "instantly regretted" heading to the Aussie jungle that very first day, he grew fond of his fellow campers.

"When I arrived, I was like, 'I've made the wrong decision,'" former Family Feud host Denyer, 43, told the publication.

"It hit me like a ton of bricks. I thought, 'Oh, my God - I can't be here around the clock with these fame-seekers bouncing off the walls busting to be on camera. This is going to kill me.'"

He said eventually, everyone realised they needed each other, and they ended up becoming quite close.

"If we didn't do that, the show would have smashed us and we would have walked out in droves," he says.

"It was that harrowing."

RELATED: Denyer's brutal fight with Sunrise boss

He added his I'm A Celebrity experience was "a thousand times harder" than he imagined it would be.

"I thought most of it was just made for television," he said.

"As it turns out, it's not. You're starving, you're exhausted, you're being punished every single day with some ridiculous challenge to frighten the life out of you, and you've just got nothing left in the tank to fight back."

There was one upside to the rough conditions of the show, he said. He lost "heaps" of weight while in the jungle.

"I've lost 7kg off my tiny frame," Denyer said.

"That's probably the only benefit to going in there."

RELATED: I'm A Celeb star spills on gay sportsmen

Grant Denyer said he ‘instantly regretted’ joining I’m A Celeb. Picture: Channel 10



In an episode earlier this month, Denyer made a startling confession about being drunk at times while presenting the weather on Channel 7's Sunrise. He also admitted to his co-stars that he was nervous about fitting in with them, so had been drinking heavily prior to entering the jungle.

"I don't like my relationship with alcohol," the TV presenter said.

"When I was doing Sunrise weather for years, the amount of times I was probably still drunk on air in the morning was too many."

He said it was now apparent that he had, and still has, a drinking problem.

"I think I have only just realised that from coming in here (I'm A Celeb), I drink to lessen anxiety," he said. "I didn't really realise I had until I saw the pattern I had from the fear of coming into here and the anticipation of a new gig."

Denyer said concerns about whether he would fit in with the rest of the I'm A Celeb cast and if he would be successful in challenges drove him to drink at a fast pace in the weeks leading up to the show.

I'm A Celeb airs tonight on Channel 10 at 7.30pm

Originally published as Denyer's savage dig at I'm A Celeb cast