Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Definitely ain’t LV: Accused’s accessory offer fails

by Isabella Magee
20th Feb 2020 8:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN allegedly involved in a dramatic ram raid at Brisbane's Louis Vuitton store last week has been denied bail.

Robert Wayne Ninyette, 30, was arrested on Monday night after he and another man allegedly slammed a car into the Brisbane City store and stole a number of "luxury items" in the early hours of February 13.

Ninyette applied for bail in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning where his lawyer said he would be willing to wear an ankle tracking device and have no contact with his co-accused.

But Magistrate Mark Nolan refused bail, noting Ninyette had been on bail for other offences at the time of the alleged ram raid which included a condition that he reside in Western Australia.

"What confidence could the court have placing him on another bail, that he would have any regard to this bail, when he's actually on the other side of the country when he's meant to be in a residence in Perth?" he said.

 

Louis Vuitton's damaged doors after a ram raid on their CBD store, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston
Louis Vuitton's damaged doors after a ram raid on their CBD store, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston

Ninyette is charged with a number of offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, enter premises, arson of a motor vehicle and attempted fraud.

His co-accused, a 49-year-old Browns Plains man, was granted bail after he appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

The case will be mentioned again in April.

crime editors picks louis vuitton ram raid

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier loosens purse strings for next phase of dam build

        premium_icon Premier loosens purse strings for next phase of dam build

        News Work can now begin on Emu Swamp Dam with state government announcement this morning.

        Additional $300k allocated to rural residents

        premium_icon Additional $300k allocated to rural residents

        Rural Water tank rebate may become reality in weeks” for rural landowners

        Multimillion-dollar dream for historic memorial

        premium_icon Multimillion-dollar dream for historic memorial

        News Legacy Centre operators have plans to make the place a must-see destination for...

        Mum expands diabetes community

        premium_icon Mum expands diabetes community

        News A MOTHER of two is wanting to bring the Type 1 diabetes community together