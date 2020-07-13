‘Defies reality’: Scary statistic shows grim job reality

THE number of Queenslanders looking for a job could fill every job vacancy in the state 15 times over, raising the stakes for the Federal Government as it finalises plans to extend labour support beyond September.

Nearly 380,000 Queenslanders were on the dole in May however they were fighting for just 25,200 job vacancies around the state, according to analysis of Federal Government data by Labor.

Opposition families and social services spokeswoman Linda Burney seized on the figures to push the Government to reveal how it will extend support to laid off workers beyond September.

"It defies reality that the Prime Minister believes that he can snapback JobSeeker, when there are nowhere near enough jobs for the people who need them," she said.

The Morrison Government temporarily boosted fortnightly JobSeeker unemployment payments from $560 to $1100 earlier this year as the pandemic forced the economy into lockdown.

However there are growing calls to permanently increase the unemployment payment and for the government to reveal how it will extend the $70 billion JobKeeper wage subsidy after September.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday accused Labor of "fearmongering during a pandemic" after it ramped up its attack over it wage support and unemployment payments.

He has flagged a new phase of payments for sectors hardest hit by the recession but has repeatedly insisted he would not reveal details until July 23, when the government is due to release an economic statement and a review of JobKeeper.

The latest stoush over payments, comes as an extra $3.8 billion in stimulus payments are set to hit the bank accounts of about five million low income Australians from today.

The second round of $750 economic support payments will be delivered through July to people on social security, income support, concession card holders, pensioners and veterans.

Government Services Minister Stuart Robert said eligible recipients would automatically receive the payments.

"There is no need to do anything to get the second economic support payment," he said.