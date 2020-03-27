Menu
Member for Southern Downs James Lister said he is willing to be compliant with all recommendations made from the ‘experts’.
Decisions not made lightly around border closures

Saavanah Bourke
27th Mar 2020 11:13 AM
SOUTHERN Downs MP James Lister said he will be following all safety precautions enforced from Queensland Chief Health officer Dr Jeannette Young, in order to protect the region from the spread of COVID-19.

Whether that means looking at internal border closures for our region in the near future, Mr Lister said he will be compliant with recommendations.

“I can’t speak for the whole of Queensland because every place is different.

“I believe we need to follow advice from authorities who are not going to make decisions lightly.

“They are making decisions with genuine up to date information and we have to put our faith in them.

“They are in the best decision to make these calls. If she thinks something should be done then I think we should do it,” he said.

Mr Lister said the initial Queensland border closure announcement made by Premier Annastacia Palaszuk via Twitter wasn’t communicated in a ‘professional manner’.

“It doesn’t support trust in the government making these calls, it creates confusion and disrespect.

“It is important that these sort of matters are communicated factually and openly rather than a media stunt,” Mr Lister said.

Stanthorpe police will be stationed along New England Highway on the Wallangarra border until further notified from the government.

“We need to thank and respect our authorities because that’s not their port of call.

“They have had to pick up the pieces of a rapidly moving feast.

“Everyone needs to be flexible for them as we make this new arrangement work.”

No matter what is thrown at our region, Mr Lister is confident the community will come out the other side.

“People are worried for their jobs, heath and loved ones. It’s suppressing and sad to see.

“We have gotten through drought, fires and we are going to get through this as well.

“We can see that this is something that none of us can deal with individually, we have to deal with this as a community.”

