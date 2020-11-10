Grim photos of blood-soaked walls and the "maggot-infested" body of a Gold Coast surfie have been revealed to a court on the first day of Darren Kenneth Mitchell's murder trial.

Mitchell showed little emotion as pictures of blood spatters across Edward James Lockyer's Coolangatta unit were shown to a jury at Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday.

He is charged with murdering Mr Lockyer - known to his friends as Ted - on an unknown date between January 28 and February 2 in 2018.

Mitchell has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Forensic police comb the scene of the alleged murder on Dixon St. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Crown prosecutor Philip McCarthy QC told the court Mr Lockyer's "bloated, maggot-infested body" was discovered lying in a pool of blood by police conducting a welfare check on his Dixon St address.

Mr McCarthy said Mitchell had told police of the killing after telling "a series of lies designed to conceal his responsibility".

He said Mitchell told police he had earlier confronted Mr Lockyer over allegations he had "touched" a child.

"Why Darren Mitchell killed Ted may not be known, it is not required to be proved by the crown," Mr McCarthy said.

"The crown will prove Darren Mitchell killed Edward Lockyer with an intention, at the very least, to cause some lasting injury.

"The preponderance of evidence will indeed prove he intended to kill Ted (Lockyer).

"The crown disputes that Darren Mitchell was acting in any heat of passion to sudden provocation from Ted when he killed him."

Mr McCarthy said the court would learn the pair were not strangers to each other, having previously lived together.

He said a post-mortem examination of Mr Lockyer's body would reveal he suffered multiple "impacts" consistent with being kicked or stomped on.

The trial, before Justice Soraya Ryan, continues.

Originally published as Deceased's unit walls covered in blood