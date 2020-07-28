Deathtrap intersection claims another victim

Emergency services at the scene of a serious traffic crash at Redland Bay this afternoon. Picture: Judith Kerr

A notorious T-intersection south of Brisbane has claimed another victim.

A 75-year-old woman was fighting for her life after the silver hatchback she was driving was involved in a crash with a transport truck at the intersection of Serpentine Creek Rd and Cleveland Redland Bay Rd south of Brisbane.

The woman, believed to be from Redland Bay, was given emergency treatment at the scene.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the busy road which is a major thoroughfare between Redland Bay and Victoria Point.

Police arrive at the scene on Cleveland-Redland Bay Rd and Serpentine Rd at Redland Bay. PHOTO: JUDITH KERR



Paramedics and emergency services from Redland Bay attended the scene of the accident which occurred just after 3.45pm.

The intersection includes a school bus layover area and created a traffic snarl as residents tried to get home after school dropoff with police guiding traffic around the site.

Motorists heading east into Redland Bay from Brisbane and Logan were told to expect delays of up to three hours, after the section of the single-lane carriageway road was closed just after 4pm.

Three people have been seriously injured at the intersection since 2018 and a man died after flames engulfed his car following a two-vehicle crash in March last year.

In February, Redland Bay mum Mersina Axiom, 36, died about 800m from the site after a three-car pileup involving a utility travelling south on Serpentine Creek Rd.

The utility veered into the path of Ms Axiom's oncoming minivan.

Last year, two people were lucky to escape with injuries including broken bones when three cars were involved in a crash and in 2018, a 28-year-old woman driving a black Hyundai was injured in a two-car collision at the site.

Mother of three Mersina Axiom formerly of Carlingford was killed when a car drove head on into her mini van in Redland Bay.



Last month, the state government dropped the speed limit on the stretch of road from 90km/h to 80km/h to slow motorists near the dangerous junction.

The intersection is on a bend in the road with vehicles from a residential estate turning on to the main road where there are speed limits of up to 90km/h.

Residents have lobbied all tiers of government about the T-junction, which is in the heart of a major residential development which includes a new 7-Eleven.

Meanwhile, emergency services are attending a single-car rollover north of Brisbane where a man is trapped in the vehicle.

Paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene at around 4:15pm on Neurum Road Glenfern after the crash at around 4:15pm.

Four QFES crews are on scene and are currently in the process of freeing the man in his 20s from the vehicle.

Paramedics say he is conscious and a Rescue Helicopter has been sent to the scene.

Originally published as Deathtrap bayside intersection claims another victim