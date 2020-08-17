Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

DEATH SPIKE: Victoria confirms 282 cases, 25 deaths

17th Aug 2020 8:57 AM

 

 

Victoria has reported its deadliest day since the pandemic began, losing another 25 people to coronavirus.

The state's total death toll now sits at 334, with most of Victoria's deaths coming from its aged care sector.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported the numbers this morning.

Another 282 Victorians also tested positive to coronavirus, a slight increase from Sunday's 279 cases.

 

NSW recorded five new cases and tragically, another death, while South Australia confirmed one new case, a man in his 30s who had been repatriated from India.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Overdue’ bridge opened but road safety fears linger

        Premium Content ‘Overdue’ bridge opened but road safety fears linger

        Politics Residents remain concerned as the road is increasingly used as a way to bypass the Eight Mile.

        BREAKING: Southern Downs Regional Council appoints new CEO

        Premium Content BREAKING: Southern Downs Regional Council appoints new CEO

        Council News The newcomer, with previous CEO experience, will step into the role in the coming...

        BORDER COMMISSIONER: What LNP’s new proposal means for you

        Premium Content BORDER COMMISSIONER: What LNP’s new proposal means for you

        Politics James Lister’s new election promise is pushing ‘seamless’ help for struggling...

        Students treated to Hollywood masterclass

        Premium Content Students treated to Hollywood masterclass

        News Stanthorpe students delved in to the art of filmmaking with an Academy-award...