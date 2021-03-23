Death of ‘truly genuine’ boy shocks community

A well-loved and popular local boy from a highly regarded Hinchinbrook family has been identified as the victim of a freak quad-bike accident on a rural property yesterday evening.

Queensland Police this morning confirmed that the victim was Will Murdoch, aged just 12.

Will Murdoch preparing to head to school.

The boy, who has just started high school at Gilroy Santa Maria College, was killed after his quad bike rolled in a cane paddock at Long Pocket about 30km north-west of Ingham at 7.15pm.

The boy was highly regarded in the community and his loss will be deeply felt.

Will was a gifted rugby league player who was whippet-fast and loved to put his body on the line against much larger players with little fear of his own personal well-being.

He was also prominent in local rodeo circles with a thirst for farm life, the great outdoors and life in general.

Will Murdoch loved farm life.

Mother Kelly, nee Sheahan, comes from a well-known and highly regarded Hinchinbrook family.

Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto is understood to have been close to the family and badly affected by the tragedy.

Will Murdoch loved his new Christmas present in 2019.

Councillor Mary Brown, a former deputy mayor extended her sincere condolences to the extended family, mourning Will's loss to the community.

"He was a truly genuine good young man, it's shocking," she said.

"This kind of tragedy sends shock waves and ripples through the entire community because he was such a fine young man, it's a well-loved family."

Will Murdoch after a game with his beloved Herbert River Crushers.

She said she remembered Will competing in his first rodeos when he was just three or four years of age.

"He's been involved in everything that he could have been involved in since he was a toddler."

The former deputy mayor said it was impossible to comprehend the loss of such a talented life.

"Because he was such a young man, because he had the ability to bring everyone together, it is such a tragedy."

Ingham Police this morning released further details about the accident at the rural address on Sheahan's Road, Long Pocket.

Will Murdoch.

Senior Sergeant Geoff Bormann said when emergency services arrived family members were performing CPR on the victim.

"Police and QAS assisted with CPR until the medivac helicopter and medical team arrived on the scene," he told the Townsville Bulletin.

"Sadly, despite the efforts of everyone involved the boy was not able to be saved."

The officer in charge of Ingham Police said preliminary enquiries showed the boy was the driver and sole occupant of a Polaris ATV Side by Side, "which has overturned and trapped him underneath."

"A QPS Forensic Crash Investigator and an officer from Ingham CIB assisted at the scene and a detailed report will be prepared for the Coroner."

Originally published as Death of 'truly genuine' boy shocks community