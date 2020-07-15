Dead woman's estranged husband arrested

Police have cordoned off the house. Picture: David Crosling

A loving mum and special needs teacher was discovered dead in her Mill Park home after failing to show at work on Tuesday.

Elaine Pandilovski, 45, has been remembered by grieving family as a "beautiful" woman devoted to her young special needs son, Thomas.

Her estranged husband and high school sweetheart, Zoran Pandilovski, 45, has been arrested over her killing.

Family members told the Herald Sun he was involved in a car crash sometime on Tuesday and remains in hospital under police guard.

Homicide squad detectives are yet to lay charges over Ms Pandilovski's death.

Relatives became concerned for her welfare after she failed to turn up to work on Tuesday at Plenty Parkland Primary School in Mill Park, where she is a special needs aid.

Her aunt, Mary Yoannidis, told the Herald Sun her estranged husband went to her home in Hawkes Dr, Mill Park early that morning to pick up their son's broken iPad or computer.

"He was picking up Thomas' computer or iPad that had to get fixed. It was in the morning. She didn't go to work," she said.

Elaine and Zoran Pandilovski.

The mum's body was discovered by police who performed a welfare check at her home about 9.30pm.

Their son Thomas, who has autism, was at his grandmother's house when his mother was discovered dead.

"Elaine had to go to work so he was staying there because of COVID-19 and remote schooling," said Ms Yoannidis.

"Now Thomas doesn't have a mother to look after him."

The Pandilovskis were high school sweethearts.

Police arrived at the house about 9.30pm on Tuesday. Picture: David Crosling

In 2011 he told a newspaper he was not concerned about the "seven year itch" in their marriage and that they were equipped to overcome "any problems" that might confront them.

"I think for us, the first year was probably the toughest because we were negotiating our roles and responsibilities in the marriage," he said.

"We've since had a little boy and that, of course, adds even more pressure to a relationship. But I think now that we've made it this far we are pretty well-equipped to work our way through any problems that might arise."

Ms Yoannidis said Ms Pandilovski was an incredible person who was full of life.

"She was the most beautiful person in the world. She was caring, compassionate … did everything for everyone," she said.

"She was more my best friend… more like a sister than a niece. I did everything with her."

Police remain at her home and patrol cars are frequently driving past the scene.

Neighbours are shocked to hear of the mum's death, saying she was a "good person" and would often smile and wave as she passed them on the street.

The homicide investigation continues.

Neighbours said the family had lived at the home for more than a decade and described them as "good people".

"I just can't believe it," one neighbour said.

Another neighbour said she heard a child crying outside the house as police, paramedics and firefighters flooded the street on Tuesday night.

"There was a kid outside crying," she said. "I feel sorry for who it is. This is a quiet area."

Police visited nearby homes to gather CCTV footage.

Forensic police were at the home on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.