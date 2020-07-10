Dead teen’s mum probed over $7K in alleged missing funeral cash

The mother of a teenager who was killed in a horrific crash is one of multiple people assisting police with inquiries over $7000 in donated funeral funds that has allegedly gone missing.

Lesley-Lee Hill, mother of Lucius Baira-Hill, is one of a handful of people assisting police with their inquiries after the cash was allegedly taken out of her son's "funeral fund" in the days around his funeral, according to police.

Nobody has been charged over the alleged incident and police are calling on anybody who donated to the GoFundMe to contact them immediately.

Lucius, 13, was killed alongside three other teenagers when the allegedly stolen car they were travelling in hit a light pole on June 7.

Lesley-Lee Hill.

A GoFundMe page was set up in the days after the boy's death with the description "funeral fund".

Hundreds of people donated to the cause in an effort to help the family.

Child Protection and Investigation Unit officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Miles said police will allege the money was not used for Lucius' funeral.

"Our investigation at the moment is centred upon what has happened to that money as the investigations have identified the purpose was to fund the funeral, but that (allegedly) hasn't occurred, and the money has been taken out for other purposes," Det Snr Sgt Miles said.

Snr-Sgt Miles said police were tipped off by people close to the family.

According to police, the money was withdrawn from the account in a single amount around the time of Lucius' funeral on June 18.

Snr-Sgt Miles said police know who paid for the funeral and believed they received no assistance from the donated funds.

Other GoFundMe pages were also set up for the three other victims, but Snr-Sgt Miles said they were not under investigation.

Police are calling on anybody who donated to the fund to call 4759 9743 or PoliceLink on 131 444.

Four children were killed in the crash. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Originally published as Dead teen's mum probed over $7K in alleged missing funeral cash