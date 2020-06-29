Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services on the scene at The Strand.
Emergency services on the scene at The Strand.
News

Dead body found on The Strand

by SAM FLANAGAN
29th Jun 2020 8:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Mystery still surrounds the circumstances of how a body was found on The Stand this morning.

Emergency services are currently on scene after the body reportedly washed up at the popular beach.

The Queensland Ambulance Service got a call just after 6.30am that a body had appeared on the sand.

Initial reports suggest the body is a male, with police scouring the scene for answers as to what happened.

Emergency services on the scene at The Strand.
Emergency services on the scene at The Strand.

It's believed the body may have come off a boat, but it's unclear how long the body had been in the ocean.

Emergency services remain on scene at The Strand as police continue their investigations.

MORE TO COME

Originally published as Deady body found on The Strand

More Stories

investigation police queensland the strand

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'They're here to stay': Stock squad to remain says minister

        premium_icon 'They're here to stay': Stock squad to remain says minister

        Politics Southwest Queensland's stock squad isn't going anywhere the state's Police Minister has confirmed.

        Weight loss hot topic in region

        premium_icon Weight loss hot topic in region

        News Plenty of people have put themselves forward to join a weight loss group after...

        End of an era: Thank you Stanthorpe

        End of an era: Thank you Stanthorpe

        News Despite the loss of print, the paper will remain the voice of the Granite Belt, for...

        Communities’ donation dilemma after fire crisis

        premium_icon Communities’ donation dilemma after fire crisis

        News Councils have revealed the influx of donations after Black Summer can hamper...