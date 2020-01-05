Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tennis

De Minaur stuns with fighting comeback

5th Jan 2020 5:30 PM

AUSTRALIA'S perfect run in the ATP Cup continued with three consecutive victories in their tie against Canada in Brisbane on Sunday.

The hosts have backed up their 3-0 win over Germany in their opening tie by defeating Canada 3-0 in Brisbane, despite missing Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios was ruled out of playing on Sunday with a back injury, leaving John Millman to take his place. And Millman stepped up, defeating teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

Alex de Minaur took on fellow young gun Denis Shapovalov and completed an epic come-from-behind victory after losing the opening set.

Lastly, the Australian pair of John Peers and Chris Guccione narrowly won their doubles match in a nail-biter.

Australia 3 vs Canada 0

John Millman (AUS) defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 6-4 6-2

Alex de Minaur (AUS) defeated Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-7 6-4 6-2

C. Guccione/J. Peers (AUS) defeated F. Auger-Aliassime/D. Shapovalov (CAN) 3-6 7-6 10-8

More Stories

Show More
alex de minaur atp cup tennis
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Optimistic sentiment as new year dawns

        premium_icon Optimistic sentiment as new year dawns

        News Reflecting on a devastating year for the region, local business owners remain optimistic about what 2020 will bring.

        Hunt for man who asked girl, 11, to get into his white van

        Hunt for man who asked girl, 11, to get into his white van

        Crime The man, believed to be in his 40s, asked her to get in his vehicle

        Wildlife carer’s desperate plea to drivers

        premium_icon Wildlife carer’s desperate plea to drivers

        News AS drought worsens, this Southern Downs carer has seen heartbreaking sights as...

        Call for handcrafters as show quickly approaches

        Call for handcrafters as show quickly approaches

        News A number of new handcrafting classes for both adults and children have been...