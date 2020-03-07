De-amalgamation policy splits mayoral candidates

DIVIDED WE FALL: The question of amalgamation has never quite left the minds of Southern Downs residents.

THE shock amalgamation of Southern Downs shires left long-lasting wounds within the community, many of whom still harbour hopes of an independent future.

In the lead up to the March 28 local government election, three of the four mayoral candidates spoke to the Daily News, revealing where they stand on the great divide.

Repeated, failed, calls for de-amalgamation claimed residents from smaller areas, such as Stanthorpe and Wallangarra, felt forgotten by the larger, all-encompassing council.

Mayoral candidate Peter Kemp said the situation in some areas deteriorated to the point where residents were forced to take on council work themselves, mowing footpaths and cleaning up their communities.

"Everyone was just frustrated by the lack of council services," Mr Kemp said.

"Stanthorpe lost a lot of facilities and the ability to decide its own direction.

"Council lost touch."

Despite growing resentment, the most recent push for de-amalgamation was abandoned in 2018 after councillors voted to reject a proposal from the Granite Belt Community Association.

Incumbent Mayor Tracy Dobie said the proposal showed Stanthorpe faced a "sharp drop in services" should it have separated.

A Queensland Treasury Corporation report showed a split would have cost Granite Belt ratepayers a rate increase of more than 80 per cent.

"The proposal was deeply flawed," Cr Dobie said.

"The feedback I get from Stanthorpe residents is that they'd still like to have their own shire but they understand it's now history."

Not all mayoral candidates are of the same opinion.

Allora candidate Joe Doepel said it wasn't right that each town or area didn't have its own local government representation.

"Nothing is getting done and the help and support isn't there like it used to be," Mr Doepel said. "Each area should have its own election, then you get your own representation in council."

Cr Dobie said she put forward a similar motion last year, but it was shot down.

Mr Kemp said an alternative option could be the establishment, within the budget, of an independently-run council office in Stanthorpe.

"It would be fully functional, with its own local personnel and all the required equipment to service Stanthorpe," he said.

"A full schedule of works would be assembled including mowing, cleaning and roadworks, all to be presented to the community."

Vic Pennisi declined to be interviewed by the Daily News about de-amalgamation.